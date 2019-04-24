On Thursday, April 18, Graysville Elementary School students enjoyed a pep rally to prepare for Georgia Milestones testing, beginning April 22.
The theme for the pep rally was “Dude Perfect.”
Students and faculty demonstrated their talents and tricks for a video that was shared at the pep rally.
Talented students with double jointed limbs, gymnastic displays, dancing, and jumping on pogo sticks were just a few of the video demonstrations.
Games were also a part of the pep rally.
Students threw eggs over their heads to be caught in baskets. Students also threw Cheetos towards students with shaving cream on their shower caps.
Teachers got involved with the activities too. The final event was making Principal Kerri Sholl and Assistant Principal Shelley Johnson into human ice cream sundaes.
The pep rally was a successful celebration to encourage students for the testing week.