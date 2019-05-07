- Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. on the Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
- Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
- Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold High School Don Patterson Stadium.
