  • Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. on the Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
  • Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
  • Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold High School Don Patterson Stadium.