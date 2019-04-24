Here's a list of ceremonies for high school graduates in Catoosa and Walker counties:
Catoosa County
Heritage High School: Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. on the Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium. (See school’s website for alternative plans in case of inclement weather.)
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School: Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
Ringgold High School: Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold High School Don Patterson Stadium.
Walker County
Oakwood Christian Academy: Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Baptist Church Sanctuary in Chickamauga.
Ridgeland High School: Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
LaFayette High School: Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Lafayette High School Jack King Stadium.
Gordon Lee High School: Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School