The Chickamauga school board met Dec. 9 to recognize Gordon Lee High School senior Kevin Swaggerty, who won the Quest Bridge Scholarship for college.
“This scholarship is very hard to get. I am just so pleased to announce his accomplishment,” Schools Superintendent, Melody Day said.
The Quest Bridge Scholarship is a national program that matches high-achieving seniors with full four-year scholarships to some of the nation’s top colleges.
Swaggerty will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
He was one of 1,100 students awarded out of 15,000 national applicants to receive a $300,000 full-ride scholarship.
The scholarship will cover the full cost of attendance, tuition, room and board, books, supplies and traveling expenses for four years, all of which comes to $300,000.