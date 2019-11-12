GNTC board of directors welcomes new board chair and co-chair

The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) board of directors has elected a new board chair and co-chair for the 2020 fiscal year.
Rhonda Beasley of Rock Spring has been selected as chair out of the 15-person board with Dr. Michele W. Taylor of Calhoun serving as vice-chair. The GNTC board of directors is comprised up of representatives from its nine service areas.
Beasley currently works for the Roper Corp. and was recently featured in the Georgia Institute of Technology’s faces of Manufacturing in Georgia. Beasley holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Berry College as well as a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Vice-chair Taylor is the current superintendent for Calhoun City Schools, a role she has held for the past 13 years. She was selected as Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and was also a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year. Taylor holds several degrees including a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Shorter University, a master’s degree from West Georgia College and doctorate degrees in Educational Leadership from Sarasota University.
The board meets monthly to ensure quality technical education and workforce development opportunities are being supported throughout the communities of Northwest Georgia.