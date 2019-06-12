On May 6, the Georgia Department of Education announced its choices for Georgia Scholars of the class of 2019 for all high schools in the state, including several from Walker and Catoosa counties.
To be chosen as a Georgia Scholar, says the Georgia Department of Education, a student must have “achieved excellence in school and community life. …
“Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.”
Of just over 260 Georgia Scholars this year, five are from public schools in Walker and Catoosa counties:
- Jillian Brandenburg, Gordon Lee High School in Walker
- Samuel Keehan, Gordon Lee High School
- Olivia Allen, Heritage High School in Catoosa
- Yoon-Suh Song, Heritage High School
- Ashton Wiggins, Heritage High School
Each Georgia Scholar receives a special seal to affix to his or her diploma.