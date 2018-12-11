Students at Boynton Elementary School had a great incentive to be on their best behavior.
Students earn stars for following Boynton's code of conduct using the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program adapted by the state of Georgia to encourage good behavior in school.
Students can cash their stars in for prizes. However, many students saved their stars to purchase a ticket to the Fall Frenzy recently held at Boynton.
Students were able to participate in hayrides, fall games and even get a cup of hot chocolate to drink.
It was a wonderfully fun day for every student at Boynton that was eligible to participate.