The Chickamauga Board of Education recently recognized Clint Royal, a Gordon Lee High School student who earned his eagle scout badge last fall.
“Not many people attain the rank of eagle scout,” Chickamauga School Superintendent Melody Day said during the board's Jan. 13 meeting. “It’s quite an accomplishment."
Royal earned his badge by completing a community service project at the Chickamauga Senior Center where he designed and constructed a storage facility for their use.
The student also maintained a 4.0 GPA while working 40 hours a week.
Royal intends to stay local by attending Dalton State College in the fall where he plans to study either accounting or finance.