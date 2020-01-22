The Chickamauga school board, during its Jan.13 meeting, appointed positions and committee members.
Board of Education chairman D.A. Jewell and vice chairman Grant Parrish will retain their titles.
The school board has several standing committees tasked with gathering information for the entire board. “These committees are empowered to meet with administrators to add better insight into the practices we have,” Jewell said.
The Personnel Committee will be headed by Janet Landers, with Davis Askew serving on the committee with her. The Facilities Committee will be chaired by David Askew, with Grant Parrish to serve with him. Technology Committee chairman will be Grant Parrish, with Cindy Roberts serving with him.