The Chickamauga Board of Education has recognized student Maya McCauley, one of the 106 students selected to receive the Horatio Alger Scholarship.
McCauley applied and won the $25,000 scholarship that includes an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will be recognized along other scholarship winners. The school board announced her achievement during the board's Jan. 13 meeting.
Horatio Alger Scholarship recipients demonstrate positivity, unwavering determination and discipline.
The scholarship is named for Horatio Alger Jr., a successful author in the 19th and early 20th centuries whose 128 books inspired readers to work hard and persevere through adversity despite circumstances.
The scholarship is awarded to students in all 50 states who have overcome great obstacles in their young lives.
According to https://scholars.horatioalger.org, scholarship applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be enrolled full-time as a high school senior in the United States; be progressing normally toward graduation in spring/summer of 2019 with plans to enter a college in the United States no later than the fall following graduation;
- Exhibit a strong commitment to pursue and complete a bachelor’s degree at an accredited non-profit public or private institution in the United States. Students may start their studies at a two-year institution and then transfer to a four-year institution;
- Demonstrate critical financial need. An adjusted gross family income of $55,000 or less is required;
- Be involved in co-curricular and community service activities;
- Display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity;
- Maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.0; and
- Be a U.S. citizen.