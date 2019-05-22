Those who walked into a PE class at Cherokee Ridge Elementary School this year may have been greeted with an unfamiliar sound in the gym -- laughter. That’s because the students were using the recently installed Lu Interactive Playground to learn physical skills and academics, all while running and playing, and laughing, in the gym.
As one of 40 schools in the world, and the only one in Northwest Georgia, to have an Lu Interactive Playground, Cherokee Ridge faculty are finding out just what this innovative playground can do. With 200 activities that teach math, science, and even spelling, all while keeping the students moving, Principal Lori Vann sees endless possibilities. “We honestly don’t know everything it can do at this point,” she noted, “but it is engaging for the kids to have them learning and moving at the same time.”
As she spoke, third-grade students were participating in a math relay where two students ran over to the projection on the wall and threw a ball at the correct answer for a math problem. The playground, which consists of a giant wall projection system, a 3D camera, and a light and sound system installed in the gym ceiling, has motion sensors to detect when a student has hit the correct answer with the ball.
While the technology was expensive, Vann knew it would be worth it. “There is so much you can do with it. It was a no-brainer” she said.
After seeing the playground in person at the Georgia Technology Conference in November, Vann began to put the funds together. “I used all the different resources I had,” she noted, to purchase the playground.
It has already begun to pay off. “We see what it’s doing for our kids right now,” noted Assistant Principal Steven Brown. “Instead of ‘we have to go to PE’, it’s ‘we get to go to PE.'”
That’s because, Brown said, “it’s a whole new way to think of PE.” During the math game, he continued, “the students weren’t thinking about math, they were thinking about winning.”
That is the whole goal of the playground, noted Vann. The school envisions a partnership between the classroom teacher and the PE teacher where the students can play games in PE that relates to what they are learning in class. “The sky is the limit,” Vann said. “The students are more engaged than they have been the whole year.”
Watching the students continually moving for the 45-minute PE class is one of the biggest benefits of all, Vann noted. “A lot of kids don’t get this opportunity. They don’t get outside and play at home,” she said. “We feel like we’ve helped that -- they are moving and learning those movement skills using technology, which they love.”