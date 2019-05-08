This summer Catoosa County Public Schools and the Catoosa County Public Library have partnered to promote reading for all children in the county.
In this new collaboration, the school system and the library will use the same materials for everyone in order to make it easier for students and families to keep track of their reading. Logs can be brought to the public library during the summer for special incentives and can then be used to receive even more prizes when students return to school.
The summer kicks off with a reading party at the library on Tuesday, May 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids can listen to stories to get tickets that they can exchange for bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and more.
Reading over the summer is important because, “Children who don’t read over the break will fall behind their peers who do read, and each summer a child doesn’t read puts them further behind those who do,” according to Ingrid Jones, professional learning specialist with the school system.
This means teachers must spend precious classroom time bringing students back up to level when they return to school in August, Jones said. Already, less than 40% of the third-grade students in the state are reading on grade level and having them fall further behind makes it even harder for them to catch up when they return to school each year, Jones said.
“This is an exciting chance to get every child in Catoosa County reading,” Library Director Richard Groves said. “We’re especially glad to be able to waive the fines for any library user over the summer.”
All the library’s events can be viewed and reading logs can be downloaded by visiting the summer reading webpage: https://www.catoosacountylibrary.org/kids-summer-reading.
The library has ample access to enough printed materials to keep kids reading all summer long. Summer reading is such a great way to ensure that they are ready to go back to school in August. Bring the children to the library for free programs, fun incentives, and no fines that make reading fun. Then, tell your school what you read to get even more prizes.