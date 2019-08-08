The Catoosa County Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21, to adopt a proposed 1.9% hike in property tax collections for 2019 (compared to 2018).
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland St., Ringgold.
For 2018, the school board levied a 17.171 millage (property tax) rate and collected $27,804,990 in property taxes. For 2019, the school board plans to levy a 16.905 millage rate and collect $28,337,455, an increase of $532,465 (1.9%).
The school board will be collecting more in property taxes in 2019 than in 2018 — even though the proposed millage rate for 2019 is lower — because the county’s property digest (the value of all property in the county) is greater: for 2018, the total value was $1,619,299,413; for 2019, the total value is $1,676,276,550, an increase of $56,977,137 (3.5%).
In general, the Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Public participation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work sessions are held the Thursday before the first Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.