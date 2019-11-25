The Catoosa County Board of Education enjoyed an unprecedented week celebrating three state championships.
The Heritage High School softball team won its second consecutive AAAA State Title. Ringgold High School celebrated two championships: the softball team won the AAA State Title; and, the Performing Arts Troupe 8715 won the Georgia High School Association State One Act Play Competition.
In addition to the Performing Arts Troupe’s success, three of the cast earned individual awards. Brianna Reaves and Trevor Hyatt were chosen by the judges for All-Star Cast, and Eli Talley was selected for the GHSA Competition’s Best Actor Award.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “The Board of Education and I were so honored to recognize three state championship teams. It takes a tremendous level of commitment and hard work to become state champions. These students bring great pride to their school and Catoosa County, and we really enjoy celebrating their success.”
Catoosa County Board of Education and Superintendent Reese celebrated the success by visiting the schools and providing lunch to the teams. Each team was recognized and each student received the Superintendent’s Award of Excellence Medal to wear at graduation.