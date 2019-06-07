Catoosa County Public Schools have updated websites for every school and the district.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “Our new websites are more than just a new look. We know people are accessing our websites more on mobile devices, so a key feature is a design that adjusts content to fit any device.”
Steve Sawyer, the system’s director of technology, explains that content adjustment is possible due to the “responsive design” feature. He added that the design also allows the system to better integrate with text messaging and social media in the future.
Sawyer encourages parents to check out the new look. The system website address is the same, www.catoosa.k12.ga.us, and all the schools are accessible from the system’s homepage.
He said, “The websites are designed to be parent-focused, user-friendly, and easily accessible from any device.”
He added, “As we pilot the new designs, I welcome input. Users may email questions@catoosa.k12.ga.us, subject ‘website,’ with any questions or comments.