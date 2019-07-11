To streamline the enrollment process, parents may now pre-register their children online at https://registration.catoosa.k12.ga.us.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “We know parents can get very busy in the summer getting children ready for school. We believe the new electronic registration will help parents save valuable time.”
After the online pre-registration is complete, parents should bring the following documents to the Catoosa County Enrollment Center located at 108 High Street, Ringgold.
1. Proof of residency (two of the following): Electric Bill, Water Bill, Gas Bill, Phone Bill, Cable Bill, Signed Lease, Primary Residence Mortgage Statement, Bank Statement, Georgia Voter Registration Card, Car Tag Registration Receipt, Georgia Driver’s License, Government or Court Document (IRS, Social Security, etc.), Insurance (Medical, Life, Auto, or Home)
2. Georgia driver’s license or photo ID of parent or legal guardian
3. Proof of legal custody or guardianship (if applicable)
4. GA 3231 immunization certificate
5. GA 3300 hearing, vision, and dental screening for pre-school (for students enrolling in pre-K, kindergarten, or first grade)
6. Birth certificate
7. Social Security card (or notarized waiver)
Parents who do not have access to a computer may also complete the electronic registration process in the Enrollment Center. Hours for the Enrollment Center are:
June and July: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
July – May: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
If you have questions about enrolling in Catoosa County Public Schools, please call 706-965-8725.