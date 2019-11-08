REACH is a state initiative to provide Georgia’s academically promising 8th grade students with the academic, social, and financial support to graduate from high school and college prepared for work.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “I look forward to our REACH signing ceremonies all year. Receiving this $10,000 college scholarship is so exciting for the students and their families. I really appreciate the Partnership Program and the REACH sponsors for making this life changing opportunity possible.”
The following sponsors generously donate to Catoosa County Public Schools’ REACH scholarship program: Catoosa County Sheriff, Gary Sisk; Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company; John Eary, in memory of his father; MedSTAT, owned by Jonathan Connell; Promise Pediatrics, Dr. Rusty and Christine Baughman; Ringgold Telephone Company; and Shaw Industries.
REACH scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, uphold good behavior and attendance, meet with their assigned mentor twice a month, their academic coach once a month, and attend REACH activities throughout each school year until they complete high school. Their parents and guardians also sign a contract to support their Scholar’s educational pursuits. REACH Scholars who complete program requirements receive a $10,000 scholarship. The REACH Scholarship may be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution.
The Partnership 2000 Steering Committee oversees this program, provides mentors, and helps raise the $3,500 matching funds for each scholarship. The signing ceremonies were held for Haden Taylor and Jatziry Medina on Oct. 21 at Lakeview Middle School; Elizabeth Edgeman and Jaden Etris on Oct. 21 at Heritage Middle School; and Avery Wilson on Oct. 25 at Ringgold Middle School.