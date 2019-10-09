Ringgold Primary School students received a visit from the Catoosa Fire Department as a part of this year's Fire Prevention Week.
Students learned the importance of being prepared for fire emergencies, including the theme of this year's CCFD visit, “Know Two Ways Out.”
Students were able to see a fire truck up close, visit with Sparky the Fire Dog, and make their own fire evacuation plan.
One RPS teacher commented, “It can be scary for young kids to see a firefighter in all of the equipment they wear. Hopefully they've learned that it's simply a community helper under all of that gear and there's no reason to ever hide from them.”
October is Fire Prevention Month, a great time to ensure that children and adults are aware of potential hazards and know how to prevent them.