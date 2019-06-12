Good evening. I would like to thank the superintendent, school board members, administrators, faculty, our families and our friends for supporting us and being here tonight.
Congratulations to the class of 2019! Today we celebrate our greatest accomplishment so far.
Our story began 13 years ago in kindergarten and, along the way, we’ve welcomed new friends while saying goodbye to old ones. Together we’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.
In elementary school, we remember our 5th grade wiffle ball tournament where the Big Cats won and we took it so seriously that you’d think it was an Olympic event. We had the time of our lives on our 8th grade Savannah trip and we all remember when Gabe Ashley got that temporary tattoo we still laugh about. That was the year we grew up and came together as more than just classmates.
As we graduated on to high school, we were all trying to find ourselves, as well as find our way around campus as construction had already begun on our new building.
We soon found that homecoming brought our class back together for a week of fun each year as we built our “winning” parade floats. Although, we only officially won two, we’re pretty sure we won all four, even the year it was rained out!
As a class, we get along well and had the best time on our Disney trip where some of us got lost, stuck on rides, or even disappeared mysteriously. We will always have our inside jokes, which have carried us through our best days as well as the times when things got a little too stressful. Thanks to all of you, it’s been a great ride.
We have always been considered by the faculty to be an amazing class of driven and well-rounded students. We are smart and athletic, musical and artistic, confident and friendly, and also good-looking, charming and funny. We are the future and we will do great things! We have plans to become doctors, attorneys, engineers, teachers and entrepreneurs, to enter the military, and to take our place in family businesses.
I hope our legacy is that we were good role models as we walked these hallways with Trojan pride, leaving a mark on the lives of those we have touched along the way.
We are thankful for all our teachers who have taught us more than the required curriculum and have not only inspired us but have made lasting impressions upon us. We will take you with us on our journey.
It has been my honor and privilege to not only serve as student council president but also as your class president for the last four years and I look forward to planning our reunions to see how you are living your dreams in the future.
I really am lucky to have something that makes saying goodbye so difficult, and I’m thankful to have been able to grow up with people as special as y’all.
So, as we leave this place today, we can only hope and pray that we continue to use the talents that God has blessed each one of us with. I believe a handful of the decisions that we are about to make will shape who we are and what we will become, so in the words of our beloved Mrs. O’Neal, “Make good choices!”