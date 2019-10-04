The Walker County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating the death of an 8-year-old male in the 100 block of Old Grand Center Road in Chickamauga.
Walker County dispatch received a 911 call about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, reporting the discovery of the deceased child. The child was found in a wooded area approximately 50 yards behind the residence by an adult.
Detectives and GBI agents were on the scene Thursday night and Friday morning processing the area where the child was found.
Detectives and agents have been working through the early morning interviewing the adults and children who lived at or were connected to the deceased child's residence.
The child's body will be transported to the GBI crime lab in Decatur, Ga., for an autopsy.