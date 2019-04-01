Bobbi Strickland is Stone Creek Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.
Strickland has been a classroom teacher for nine years. She worked as a para-pro for several years before she became a teacher.
She is currently a fourth/fifth-grade science, reading, and ELA looping teacher at Stone Creek Elementary in the Walker County school system.
Strickland is very involved with Stone Creek's Teacher Leadership initiative. She serves on several committees, and she is part of our Teacher Reciprocal Mentoring. She also is very involved with Rossville Reads in the summer.
She has been married to her husband, Leigh, for 21 years. She has two children, Nathan and Lynnsey, who have both attended Walker County Schools for elementary, middle, and high school.
Strickland believes that most of her success as a teacher comes from her dedication and ability to form relationships with her students and their families. She also said that her love for science plays an important part. She hopes to always teach in a way that promotes curiosity, investigation and problem-solving.