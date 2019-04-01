Students at Gilbert Elementary School enjoy sharpening their focus, increasing their strength, and improving their coordination by participating in the GES Archery Club.
Each Wednesday afternoon, for one hour, members practice their balance, stance, and aim with child-safe bows and arrows in the school gym.
Under the guidance of their club sponsors — Jay Lemons, Ben Cherry and Karen Neal — students look forward to target practice each week.
In order to become certified archery leaders, these teachers had to attend an archery training in Augusta, Ga.
Archery Club has been offered at GES for three years now and is available to all third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students who wish to increase mental and physical endurance, and have fun while doing so.