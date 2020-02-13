Demolition began Feb. 13 on the remnants of the building at 101 E. LaFayette Square two years after it collapsed and placed the structural integrity of neighboring buildings at risk.
The demolition of the building, at the intersection of Main and Villanow streets in downtown LaFayette, is expected to take four to six weeks, depending on the weather, said David Hamilton, LaFayette city manager.
The former Cunningham Law Office building at 105 E. LaFayette Square and Palace Place building at 107 E. LaFayette Square are included in the demolition permit.
The demolition plans also include measures to protect the building at 109 E. LaFayette Square, which houses City Club, and the county-owned building connected to the rear of the collapsed building. The county building was once used as a courthouse annex.
"The demolition is being completed by the property owner's contractor at his expense," Hamilton said.
A month before the collapse in February 2018, the city’s enforcement department had sent a letter to property owner Robert White informing him that structural issues needed to be addressed.
Since that time White was sent a letter from the city to clean things up. The area was cleared with protective fencing in place while city officials mulled different options.
Because the collapsed building shared a wall with the building known for years as the Cunningham Law Office, that building has also been in danger of collapse, as has Palace Place on the other side of the law office.
Both buildings have since been vacated since the building collapse.