Authorities have arrested four people who, police say, robbed a LaFayette couple.
Arrest warrants were issued last week on four males, ages 17-19, believed to have robbed the couple at gunpoint in LaFayette: Mathew Avery Asbeury, 19; Kameron Gage Shropshire, 17; Quintavious Knox, 17; and Larell Dashon Hampton, 18.
Charges in the warrants include armed robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, battery, and criminal trespassing.
According to LaFayette Police Department reports:
On Saturday, Oct. 5, about 7:40 p.m., the couple pulled their vehicle into the old LaFayette High School parking lot off First Street and were arguing when they were approached by four males.
One male was brandishing a handgun and demanded his wallet, the male victim told police. The four males repeatedly struck him, demanding his wallet, until he complied, he said. They attempted to take the keys to the vehicle, he said.
The female victim told police she tried to stop one of the suspects from taking the keys, but one of them held a gun to her and said, “I’ll empty the clip on you.”
Before fleeing, the suspects struck the passenger-side window, causing the entire window to shatter, the couple told police.
The victims said they called Walker County 911 shortly after the suspects fled on foot.
Upon arrival police discovered minor injuries to the male victim, including blood on his shirt and shorts, as well as damages to the passenger-side window totaling around $500.