Walker County will soon upgrade its voting machines.
“I think voters will be pleased,” said Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery, explaining the voting process will work much as it has since.
Rather than storing selections in the voting machine’s memory as the previous machines did, the new machine will print a ballot showing the voter’s selections. The 8-1/2x11-inch paper will then be inserted in a central scanner, thereby casting the ballot, she said.
Voters may change their selections up until they insert the paper ballot in the scanner, she said.
When asked about how the integrity of this voting process compares with historic election controversies involving hanging chads or missing boxes of paper ballots, Montgomery said she is confident in the security of these paper ballots because “not only are they scanned and will be available for audit, but a memory card will also capture an image of each ballot as it’s cast.”
The machine is also tabulating constantly, so there would have to be a lot of collusion to tamper with the ballots, she said.
Each voting precinct will have a scanner, with the four or five largest voting precincts having two scanners.
Retiring old machines
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, on Nov. 14, declared the county’s current inventory of approximately 330 machines and associated equipment as unserviceable surplus so that the Secretary of State’s Office can retrieve and destroy them.
The machines were listed by serial number and condition. They were generally deemed fair to poor in condition because of their age and wear and tear from delivering them to precincts, setting them up and breaking them back down repeatedly for elections over the years.
The surplus machines will not be sold or ever used again, she said.
Some of the surplus machines were from the initial batch of models manufactured by Diebold Election Systems, she said. The Secretary of State provided about 150 machines to the county in 2002.
Since then the county had purchased newer models and purged machines that became damaged or had outdated technology.
The county had purchased about 150 newer machines total over the years, many of which were purchased three years ago when the state had the opportunity to another state’s surplus machines at less than half their regular cost of about $800 each, she said.
The state will supply 166 new machines, which will be delivered after the old machines are picked up. Montgomery has not been notified of the date yet but hopes to have the new machines, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, before the end of the year.
Learning curve
“There’s going to be a learning curve to use these new machines, not only for us, but also for the poll workers,” she said.
Montgomery said she and her staff have had 2-1/2 days of training on the new technology and will attend a statewide conference in December for three days. Online webinars are also available for additional training.
The new voting machines will be used for the first time during the March 24, 2020, presidential primary.
Her office has received some pieces of the new equipment for demonstration purposes, she said. Once all of the equipment has arrived, the elections office will conduct a public education campaign, including demonstrations for the media and civic groups, to educate the community about the new machines.
Six Georgia counties served as pilot programs who used the new machines for the Nov. 5 elections. Montgomery is not aware they had any problems understanding how to use the new equipment, and she had only heard of a few cases of negative feedback.
The voting machines will also have audio ability for visually-impaired or blind voters as part of a system voters with disabilities, she said.