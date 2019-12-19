A Free Recycling Day will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Walker County Landfill, 5120 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga.
Residents are encouraged to bring recyclable Christmas related trash, such as wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and greeting cards, to the landfill between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other reusable material, including cans, paper milk/juice cartons and some plastics, will also be accepted.
Walker County provides free recycling year-round at the landfill for a limited number of materials. During the Free Recycling Day, additional recycling bins and staff will be available.
In observance of the holidays, the landfill will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.