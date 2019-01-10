Cornerstone Community Church, 9632 East Brainerd Road in Chattanooga, is a small church (20+/- on any given Sunday). However, small only defines the number of people in attendance, not the size of the heart of the people in attendance.
Last year the church was challenged by one of the families in the church to gather coats to help the homeless in West Virginia (one of the poorest states in the nation). The challenge quickly grew from coats for West Virginia, to include small gifts and other items of need for the homeless communities, nursing homes, retirement centers, and halfway houses in our area. As a result, this small church with a big heart touched over 800 lives during the 2017 Thanksgiving/Christmas season.
This year, they broadened their outreach. In addition to the coats and other gifts they provided last year, they made blankets, scarves, toboggans, and other items. Some, but by no means all, of the local people they expanded to help were: Chattanooga Rescue Mission; Chattanooga Community Kitchen (with socks to care for the feet of the homeless); Eagles Crest; Grundy County (one of the poorest counties in TN); Mary and Martha’s; McClellan House for battered women and children; Rosewood nursing home (in Ft. Oglethorpe); Country Haven; Majestic Manor; several half-way houses; and many others in need. By the grace of God, He blessed their efforts and allowed them to reach over 1,100 people this year. This was quite an accomplishment for such a small church. It is amazing what God can and will do with the smallest of congregations if they will just let Him. To GOD be the glory.
Article submitted by Jerry Hullander, pastor of Cornerstone Community Church.