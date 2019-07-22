After making the rounds with his complaints about garbage falling off trucks en-route to the local landfill in Walker County, one Chickamauga resident showed up to talk “trash” to Commissioner Shannon Whitfield at the July 11 meeting.
Specifically, Larry Decker said: “I have a short statement and a couple of questions or two. First off, my wife and I moved here from St. Augustine last year and we love it here. But, as soon as we moved in I noticed that litter problem you were talking about. It was severe.”
Decker reminded the commissioner that “as a matter-of-fact, you and I have talked about it before. I've talked about it to everybody who would listen to me. And, my statement is: It's improving.”
The Chickamauga resident continued by stating that “those guys who are doing the pickup are doing a super job. I've noticed a couple of those old trucks have tarps on them now.”
One of the visits Decker made during his round of complaints about litter in the city was to the Messenger, desiring attention be drawn to the county's problem, which he described as mostly being due to “those '88 Ford pickups with chicken wire on them. And, if they have a piece of tarp on it, it don't keep anything in.”
Decker says the trucks are leaving litter scattered along the roadways as it blows out the top of their vehicles, marring the beautiful properties and roads along the route to the landfill.
“The problem is they go through today, and tomorrow it's just about the same,” according to Decker, who said the worst of it is the most heavily-traveled roadway used to get to the landfill: Marble Top Road in Chickamauga, where he lives.
Decker reminded the commissioner that he had “asked some time ago when you were at Chickamauga at that meeting about licensing them. They're not licensed. They're not responsible; they're not inspected. And, I venture to say they don't have a commercial insurance policy.”
“That's my question: I was wondering if anything was being done about those pickups?”
Commissioner Whitfield said that “we have spoken to some of them. And, we actually did set up our county police, who actually wrote some citations/tickets and we did 20-something real quick, in just one day. It got there attention. The word got out that we're gonna keep these vehicles tarped.”
“And, we are looking at some other possibilities of ordinance to put in place that will regulate what you are talking about, to more regulate the industry, because they are causing harm to our community,” Whitfield said.
Decker feels that a lot of people in the community who do not drive on the littered streets are unaware how bad the problem is closer to roadways leading to the landfill, so he created a flyer to highlight the problem.
And, in his closing statement to the commissioner during the July 11th meeting, Decker offered up the flyer logo motto he created for use by the commissioner, if he was interested in using it to aid his efforts in advertising the Walker County community to prospective industry and residents.
The logo said: Walker rocks; so don't trash the party.