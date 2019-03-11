At the Monday, March 11, meeting of the Chickamauga school board, an executive (closed-door) session was called during which officials discussed the theft accusation and further hearing of Superintendent Melody Day.
The board issued this prepared statement:
"Superintendent Melody Day informed the Board of Education of an allegation made against her by employees of a retail establishment in Chattanooga, TN. Mrs. Day assured the board that she had done nothing wrong and that she had retained the services of legal counsel in order to defend herself.
"This past Friday, March 8, 2019, at the first hearing date for this matter, Mrs. Day, upon the advice of her legal counsel, petitioned the Court to examine all aspects of the case and to accept a plea of 'no contest' in order to settle the matter in an equitable fashion and avoid a lengthy and expensive trial process for all parties.
"A 'no contest' plea is not something to be taken lightly and can only be accepted if the Court believes it is appropriate. After due consideration, the Court accepted Mrs. Day's 'no contest' plea and placed the case into a judicial diversion status pursuant to the provisions of Tennessee Code annotated 40-35-313. Upon successful completion of the diversion process, the matter will be dismissed, and all records will be expunged.
"Mrs. Day has not been found guilty of a criminal offense in this matter and she has no previous criminal history.
"In our consideration of this matter, this board takes notice of the findings of the Hamilton County General Sessions Court; however, due to the timing of the hearing and the proximity of the scheduled board meeting, we have not had adequate time to consult our legal counsel to determine if a material breach of the employment contract has occurred or if there has been a violation of GaPSC [Georgia Professional Standards Committee] standards.
"Once this determination has been made, this board will resolve this issue."
Also at the Mar. 11 meeting, the school board approved the following:
- A resolution certifying completion of Gordon Lee Middle/High Facility Project
- Expenditures exceeding $5,000 including copy paper for the high school, Wireless connections in elementary schools, and testing of fire alarm systems in new buildings
- Acceptance of a donation of $5,000 to the Gordon Lee Bands, from Kenny Higdon, owner of ProDrug Screening, who is a Gordon Lee Graduate and former band member.