All Georgia tag and property tax offices -- including those in Catoosa and Walker counties -- will be closed from May 23 until 10 a.m. May 28 while a new registration and titling system called “Georgia DRIVES” is installed. Online renewals will be unavailable from May 20 to 10 a.m. May 28.
Catoosa County Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Ali Davis says the new system will not impact anyone who has already renewed their license. “Our current program is old, from around 1999. The new one will be web-based, which will improve our services.”
Davis says that while the tax offices will be open May 20-22, she recommends getting in before that. “We get very busy right before holidays, because people planning to go out of town want to take care of their tags before leaving. Getting into the office before May 20 will make your wait shorter.”
Tag offices are slated to be open on May 23 until noon, but Walker County Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker says that could be a little iffy. “We don’t know for sure what time that day the state will close down the old system, so to be on the safe side, we’re asking people to come in before the 23rd.”
Walker says that while online renewals are slated to open again on May 28 at 10 a.m., she can’t be sure. “If we’re still having trouble with online renewals on the 28th,” she says, “we should be able to help people by phone.”
“Georgia DRIVES,” Walker County says in its most recent newsletter, “will modernize the data input system for tags and titles provide agencies with inter-connectivity and improve the customer experience by expanding the ability for mobile, internet and kiosk transactions.”