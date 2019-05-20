Members of Catoosa County’s 911 and fire departments were recently recognized for their great work in helping rescue a stranded kayaker from Chickamauga Creek.
During the May 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty spoke of the rescue and presented each department with a plaque commemorating their heroic work.
“Tonight we have the pleasure of recognizing two groups of individuals from county government who on March 15, 2019, performed rather heroic and also very smart acts that may well have saved the life of an individual who was in the creek kayaking,” Parry said.
On March 15, Catoosa County 911 dispatched the fire department to the creek in order to rescue a lady who was attempting to get out of the creek from her kayak after losing her paddle.
Patty says the woman had a cell phone and was able to stay in touch with 911. Dispatchers told the woman to pull up a siren sound on YouTube to help the rescuers hear and find her.
Fire Chief Randy Camp said crews dealt with rapid water from recent rain.
“From a dispatch standpoint, there was a lot of creativity as far as staying in contact with her the whole time, using the app,” Camp said. “The fire department arrived and immediately deployed a boat into the water and to try to locate her.”
Camp described the whole rescue as a heroic group effort on the part of both departments.
“They worked really good and performed together as a team to potentially save a life,” Camp said. “We’re really proud of everybody who came out and worked that night.”