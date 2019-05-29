Catoosa County officials have signed off on a new fuel management plan that will see the decommissioning of an existing gas pump station and installation of a new one.
In mid-May, the county began executing its plan for new efficient fuel services after approving the changes during the May 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
During the meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown explained the need for upgrades and how much the work would cost.
“This a request for approval of fuel management equipment upgrades to the Public Works Department, installation of a fuel center at the sheriff’s office, and closure of the fuel dispenser and fuel tank at the courthouse,” Brown said. “The fuel management system that currently serves the county is outdated. The equipment that is used to dispense the product is obsolete and parts are unavailable.”
Currently, the county has two main sites that provide fuel for county vehicles -- one at the courthouse and one at the Public Works Department.
Brown said the underground storage tank at the courthouse was installed in the 1980s and has become obsolete and harder to monitor over the years.
“This tank is not equipped with any type of cathodic protection and hasn’t been inspected on a daily basis to meet protection. EPD has expressed concerns about the tank,” Brown said.
As far as the cost of the project goes, Brown reported that the work will cost north of a quarter-million dollars and that it’ll be paid out of funds from the 2009 and 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
“Installation of a new fuel center at the sheriff’s office, upgrading the system at the public works department, and closing the tank at the courthouse will cost $282,116,” Brown said. “That would be $80,000 from 2009 SPLOST and a little over $200,000 from 2014 SPLOST.
Brown explained that the upgrades at Public Works would be roughly $51,000. The installation of the fuel center at the sheriff’s office would be approximately $188,351, with closure of the tank at the courthouse costing $24,537, and then the programming for the fuel management line coming in at a cost of $18,268.
Commissioners unanimously approved the project, with Commissioner Charlie Stephens said the effort would be safer and more manageable for the county moving forward.
“This will be a good management of our usage?” Stephens asked. “To me, accountability of this expenditure would be a good thing, and it could save us money down the road, right?”
“Absolutely,” Brown confirmed.
Commissioner Chuck Harris said he is both grateful and surprised that the current placement of the pump at the courthouse hasn’t caused more accidents due to how it’s configured.
“I drive by that fuel pump every day and am amazed that we haven’t had a loss of life because of it,” Harris said.
The project will also help with current traffic congestion on Maple Street where the courthouse pump currently exists, an obstacle that will be compounded when the city of Ringgold begins its courthouse streetscape project in the coming months.
“Another thing to remember is that the city of Ringgold is about to change that to a one-way, which would make it more challenging to get out of there,” Chairman Steven Henry said.