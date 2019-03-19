he TSPLOST vote in Catoosa County has been defeated by a wide margin, 4,833-1,399.
Catoosa County held an election today (Tuesday, March 19) for a proposed one-percent transportation tax. The TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) asked voters for a “yes” or “no” regarding a one-percent tax increase to fund future road projects.
The vote has been a big issue over the past few months, as Catoosa County officials estimated it would bring in approximately $60 million in revenue over a five-year cycle. The county, as well as the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold, hashed out a 70/20/10 split of the expected revenue, which would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold.