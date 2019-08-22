The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman whose body was found in a ditch near Tunnel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 17.
According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, a passerby located the body lying in a ditch on Aug. 17 along Magill Lane, which runs between Bandy Road and Dogwood Road.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, Sisk announced that the woman has been identified as 38-year-old Brandi Jane Elliott of Birchwood, Tenn.
“At this time, Ms. Elliott’s death is still under investigation,” Sisk says.
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office personnel and EMS responded to the scene and located the body of a deceased white female.
“Investigators did not locate any signs of a scuffle or violence at the scene,” Sisk said.
Sisk says an autopsy was performed Monday, Aug. 19, on the female at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Crime Lab.
“The initial findings of the autopsy did not reveal any trauma to the body or any signs of foul play,” Sisk said. “The cause of death is pending the results of the toxicology.”