Catoosa County residents shot down a proposed one-percent transportation tax increase Tuesday night, March 19, by voting an overwhelming “no” in a much-anticipated special election.
The TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) was defeated 4,833 to 1,399 Tuesday night following a late surge in voter turnout.
The tax, which is designed to garner revenue for infrastructure projects such as road paving and bridge repairs, was expected to create approximately $60 million in revenue for the county over the next five-year cycle.
The referendum vote has become a huge debate in the county over the past few months as commissioners pushed for the bill to avoid a property tax hike, while residents became increasingly vocal about being saddled with an additional special tax.
While voter turnout was light during the three weeks of early voting (2,211 ballots cast of 41,756 active voters for a 5.3% clip), but rose to right at 15% (6,232 votes) by the time all the ballots were tabulated.
The vote has been a big issue over the past few months, as Catoosa County officials estimated it would fetch approximately $60 million in revenue over a five-year cycle.
The county, as well as the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold, hashed out a 70/20/10 split of the expected revenue, which would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold.
All that planning and preparation is out the window now as residents made a statement with the election results.
“I voted no because I didn’t want another special tax out there,” Fort Oglethorpe resident Ken Price said. “I feel like the county should handle taxpayer money a little better instead of trying to put another tax in place when they want money for something.”
Meanwhile, Ringgold resident Peggy Reynolds says she voted "yes" for the SPLOST because she wants to see road repairs near her home and work.
“There are just a lot of roads out there that need attention,” Reynolds said. “I drive over bad spots every day, and from what I was hearing, the money would go for that type of needed work.”
A week prior to the special election, commissioners pitched a bypass project on Graysville Road to combat longstanding railroad crossing issues, but even that promised project was not enough to sway voters to support the tax.
Chairman Steven Henry said that project could only be completed with funds accumulated if the TSPLOST was passed.
“Without TSPLOST, we don’t have the funding to do this project,” Henry said during a March 12 press conference on the matter.
With TSPLOST now defeated, commissioners will have to pay for road work out of budgeted general funding, the existing SPLOST, and through grants like the LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant).
A property tax hike seems almost a certainty for later this year after commissioners pushed the TSPOST as an alternative to such an increase.