Catoosa County receives donations for Colonnade, Amphitheater

Catoosa County received two donations in late March from the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment to help with amenities at both the Amphitheater and The Colonnade.
Shirley Smith, who also serves as executive director of Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, presented separate $5,000 donations on behalf of her, her late husband Wesley Smith, and their family during the March 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
“What we want to do is start by giving $5,000 to the amphitheater to be used for lighting and plug-ins and things that are extra,” Smith said.
In addition to the amphitheater needs, Smith also gave an additional $5,000 to The Colonnade to help promote local artists.
“The Colonnade is a place that has always been near and dear to us as well, and I would like to present $5,000 to Ms. Lora Ogden for the Colonnade,” Smith said. “I talked to Lora and asked her what was something she had on her wish list that she probably couldn’t get.”
Ogden, The Colonnade’s director, said the plan is to use the funds for an art display system that will line the hallways of the Colonnade to showcase paintings by local artists.