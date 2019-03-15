A Catoosa County man is facing a handful of privacy invasion charges after he allegedly broke into a Ringgold residence and planted monitoring equipment, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Samuel David Townsend, 32, of 103 Parkview Drive in Ringgold, was arrested March 7 on charges of first-degree burglary, possession or sale of an eavesdropping device, unlawful eavesdropping, and peeping tom. He has been released from jail on bond.
The acts Townsend is accused of were discovered March 5 when a Patty Road resident reported suspicious sounds coming from underneath her home.
When a deputy arrived at the home, the victim said she was getting out of the shower when she heard a sound coming from the house’s master bathroom. The woman claimed she initially thought a mouse was in the home, but that the noise got louder almost like something was being cut.
A family member came over to assist the victim, at which time the duo discovered a white truck parked out on the street in front of the home and that the crawl space at the back of the house was open, reports show.
The victim told Deputy Jonathan Viar that a neighbor reported seeing the same type truck in front of the residence weeks earlier.
“The white truck had a “Metro Services” sign on the side of it, which is a HVAC business,” Deputy Viar said. “I noticed that the duct work in the bathroom had been cut.”
Sheriff Gary Sisk said Townsend did some work at the home in the past, and that he planted a recording device.
Two days after the incident, on March 7, Townsend turned himself in at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department and was interviewed by the detective working the case.