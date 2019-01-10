Officials with Catoosa County, Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold will host a town hall meeting Thursday night, Jan. 10 regarding the transportation tax residents will be asked to vote on in March.
The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a way for the county to bring in a projected $60 million in revenue over the next five years to help pay for transportation work on roads and bridges.
The county’s Board of Commissioners on Dec. 18 approved the call for referendum after discussing the matter with the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold during the weeks prior. The referendum vote will be on a special election ballot on March 19.
Thursday night’s meeting at the Fort Oglethorpe gymnasium at 211 Second Street will give residents the opportunity to discuss the tax and pepper elected officials with questions about future plans.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The three local governments held a similar meeting in late November that was lightly attended.
Over the past couple of months, commissioners met with officials from the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe and ultimately hashed out a 70/20/10 split of the projected funds.
That breakdown would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold over course of the five-year cycle.
In late December, when commissioners signed off on placing the matter on referendum, Chairman Steven Henry encouraged the public to attend upcoming meetings to stay informed about the tax and plans for the revenue.
“We just want to remind everybody that we have these TSPLOST meetings and we’re more than happy to answer questions,” Henry said. “The next one is Jan. 10 at the Fort Oglethorpe Gym. If you come out and you have questions, we want to answer them.”