Catoosa County detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Rossville in mid-June, but are having to do so with very few leads, officials say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the robbery occurred at the Sunset Market convenience store at 550 Page Road just after 11:30 p.m. on June 15.
Three people were held at gunpoint by a man in a mask while they were attempting to lock up and close the store, reports show.
The primary victim said he gave the suspect about $4,500 when the man confronted him with a pistol and demanded cash.
The suspect also took about $600 in cash from one person's wallet and $100 from another.
Victims described the man as wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and a mask. They said the man had been parked on the right side of the store’s lot before he approached them.
The suspect drove off in a small, black passenger car, but the victims were unable to determine the make and model of the vehicle, reports show.
The case is being investigated by Detective Doug Licklider, but Sheriff Gary Sisk says there isn’t a whole lot to go on.
“We have very little info or leads on this case,” Sisk said July 2.