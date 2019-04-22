Catoosa County officials recently approved the purchase of two brand new administrative vehicles for the fire department despite a handful of residents expressing concerns about such expenditures.
During the April 2 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Assistant Fire Chief and current Interim Emergency Management Director Steve Quinn presented the board with the recommendation of purchasing two Dodge Durango SUVs.
“In February, the fire department went out for bid for two Dodge Durangos and we received one bid back from Mt. View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram here in Ringgold at the price of $32,774.50,” Quinn said. “This is for a 2019 Dodge Durango rear-wheel drive special service vehicle.”
Quinn explained that the new vehicles will replace two aging ones.
“It (the purchase) will be used to replace two Crown Victorias; one is a 2006 model with over 163,000 miles on it, and the other is a 2011 model with 154,000 miles on it,” Quinn said. “The total price for both is $65,549 and this will come out of our 2014 SPLOST.
Before a vote was taken, Commissioner Charlie Stephens asked Quinn how the vehicles are going to be used on daily basis.
“They’re used for transporting either back and forth to the fire hall for personnel swaps or changes, and then we also use one to go back and forth to the fire academy,” Quinn said.
Quinn specified that the vehicles won’t be used in emergency situations, but that they would offer more to the department than the Crown Victorias they would be replacing. He added that Chief Randy Camp requested Durangos in the bid specifications.
“I think they did look at towing package and things like that that they could and couldn’t do without,” Quinn said. “I believe that was a lot of the reason why they went with this vehicle – the fact that has a lot of versatility without having to get some of the extras.”
After the discussion, Chairman Steven Henry asked for a roll call vote that include a 3-2 outcome with yes votes from him, Jim Cutler and Jeff Long while Commissioners Charlie Stephens and Chuck Harris vote no on the purchase.
Before the item was presented on the agenda, resident Cherise Miller criticized the county’s recently vehicle expenditures that included a new $41,000 SUV for the county manager.
“Why are we buying so many vehicles all of a sudden,” Miller asked. “It seems that the fire department, sheriff’s department, and the county manager have raked in big time the generosity of the Catoosa County taxpayers – It’s my tax money and everyone else’s tax money in this county.”
Miller said the recent TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) vote is proof that country residents are paying closer attention to how money is being spent.
The tax would have added a one-percent increase to local purchases as a way of generating revenue over a five-year cycle.
“The voters rejected the TSPLOST by a very large margin,” Miller said. “I’m telling you now, I think the taxpayers are fed up and are becoming more aware of the excessive spending, back room deals, and lack of transparency occurring within our county government. The next time a SPLOST tax comes up for renewal, you may just be surprised if taxpayers start cutting off your funds.”