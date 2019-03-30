Catoosa County officials have signed off on a new agreement for ambulance services while also simplifying how zones of the county are covered.
During the March 19 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Chad Young presented a resolution that essentially dissolved a previous agreement with an ambulance company no longer in existence, and struck a new deal for services.
“It’s a proposed resolution that does three things,” Young explained. “First of all, the county currently has in place an ambulance service agreement with Angel Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to provide ambulance service to the county. That agreement has been in place since 2009. As recently as the last 12 months, Angel has ceased operating; they’ve either been bought by or merged into Puckett Emergency Management Services. Puckett has been providing the same ambulance service to the county on a temporary basis pursuant to a temporary memorandum that expires at the end of this month (March).”
Before striking a new deal with Puckett EMS, Young explained that county zoning had to be addressed first.
“One of things about our county that’s pertinent to the action the board is considering is that our county is divided into two ambulance zones by the state. There’s the western half and the eastern half,” Young said. “Presently, the county only controls the eastern zone, and the western zone is actually licensed to and controlled by Angel EMS.”
The new resolution terminated the existing agreement with Angel EMS since they’re no longer operating, and allowed the county to apply to the state to reopen and consolidate the county into one ambulance zone that would cover the entire county.
The third layer of the resolution allowed for the approval of a new ambulance service agreement with Puckett EMS LLC.
“It’s a two-year agreement that’s automatically renewable for two additional one-year terms, but we can terminate the agreement anytime, either party, on 180 day notice to the other party,” Young said of the agreement. “We would pay them a monthly subsidy of $20,833.33 per month. They will assign three full-time ambulances to Catoosa County stationed at different locations. They will guarantee response times to incidents that our emergency management and fire chief have negotiated and approved.”
Puckett EMS Director of Operations William Pitt was on hand representing Puckett’s interest in the deal.
“We’re very happy to be here,” Pitt said. “We’ve been providing services in Catoosa since June of last year. We very much want to be a part of the community here.”
Young said that in addition to the three full-time ambulances the county would have access to on a 24/7 basis, Puckett would also provide additional services during special events and during peak call time hours.
“There will also be other ambulances floating around at peak times to be sure they meet the required response times. They will provide coverage for events such as high school football games, live fire training exercising, and they’ll also transport the sheriffs’ inmates at no additional charge, do blood draws for law enforcement and several items such as that.”