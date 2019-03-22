On March 2, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce held “Celebrate Catoosa Red Carpet Gala and Casino Night,” one of its three annual fundraisers, at the Colonnade in Ringgold. The special thing about this particular yearly fundraiser is that it’s also an occasion for the Chamber to present numerous awards to member businesses, non-profits and individuals.
This year, awards were presented by Cindie Robinson-Patty, owner of Uniktings and Chair of the Chamber Board in 2018.
Business awards are based on performance and criteria from the previous year. Seventeen businesses were nominated for 2018 and five awards presented in different categories.
The 2018 New Business of the Year award went to Jordan Talley of Movement Mortgage.
The 2018 Micro Business of the Year award went to Katina Williams of Chasing Down Daydreams Travel.
The 2018 Small Business of the Year award went to Jonathan Connell and staff of MedSTAT Supplies.
The 2018 Medium Business of the Year award went to Hamilton Physician Group/Catoosa Campus and was accepted by Stacy Smith.
The 2018 Large Business of the Year award went to Mountain View Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and was accepted by Jason Stephens.
Eight organizations were nominated for the 2018 Non-Profit of the Year Award. The winner was Communities in Schools. The award was accepted by Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese on behalf of Suzanne Chovanec, executive director of the organization.
Awards were also presented to four individuals for their contributions to the Chamber or the community.
Mike Key of Mike Key Entertainment and Photography was chosen to receive the Chairman’s Award for going “beyond normal measures used to gauge responsibility, enthusiasm, encouragement and participation” in supporting the Chamber. Key, says Chamber president Amy Jackson, “has volunteered his time, services and skills at many Chamber and community events, including the Chamber’s Rising Professionals Seminar, the Catoosa Golf Classic and the Showcase Catoosa Business Expo.” Key has served on the Chamber Board of Directors for three years.
Chosen as Ambassador of the Year was Debbie Hughes. “Ambassadors are the hosts and hostesses of the Chamber at all events,” says Jackson. “They are liaisons to our members and so much more. The winner of the award is selected by the Ambassadors themselves.”
Jackson says Hughes has been a Chamber Ambassador since the early 1990s and has done so much for the Chamber that many people thought she worked there. “This year, we made that a reality and hired Debbie,” says Jackson. “Someone commented that she’s finally getting paid for what she’s been doing all these years.”
The Chamber presented its Catoosa County Citizen of the Year award to Steven Henry, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners. “Steven is a humble public servant,” says Jackson. “He looks for opportunities to serve his community in both his personal business and as an elected official.” Henry was honored as someone who has sponsored and helped with the St. Jude Rodeo for 22 years, built a St. Jude Dream Home, was chosen as Homebuilder of the Year one year, and works with the youth at his church. Henry was unable to attend the Chamber Gala because he was in Washington, D.C., at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
The Chamber also annually inducts someone into the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Business Person’s Hall of Fame. This year, that person was Martha Eaker, who served as Chamber president and CEO for 12 years. “Martha has served our county with grace and dignity,” says Jackson. “She is a business and community leader and a mentor to many people.”
Jackson says Martha’s deep commitment to her community, serving on the boards of the Georgia Association of Realtors, Northwest Georgia Council of Realtors, Chattanooga Association of Realtors, Communities in Schools, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, and the Catoosa Family Collaborative, earn her a well-deserved place in the Chamber’s Hall of Fame.
The presenting sponsors of the Gala were Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Jackson says 45 other businesses donated products or services for door prizes.
“It was our pleasure and honor to recognize so many people who contribute so much to the success and good of our community here in Catoosa County,” says Jackson, “and we appreciate everyone who helped with this event.”