Republican Ben Bullock, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will seek to serve Georgia's 14th District in congress after learning that Tom Graves will retire.
Bullock withdrew from the race for the congressional seat representing Georgia’s 7th District, which includes portions of Gwinett and Forsyth counties, to run for the seat for the 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a recent statement, he stated, “I can think of no greater honor than to serve Northwest Georgia where my family has such deep roots. For over 200 years, my family has lived, served in both the military and elected office, farmed and operated small businesses in the 14th congressional district.
"To continue that legacy is a dream come true, and moving in that direction is where I truly believe that God is leading this campaign team,” he said.
He continued, “and after the recent escalations with Iran, I am eager to use my background as a military intelligence officer, which includes years of studying the Iran problem, for our collective mission of strengthening defense and keeping America safe.”
According to his website, his priority issues include jobs and the economy, national security and veterans, infrastructure, healthcare and the Second Amendment.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that he plans to set up his campaign headquarters in his family’s store in Dallas in Paulding County.
