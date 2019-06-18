An unidentified body was found earlier today (Tuesday, June 18) about 115 feet off the roadway in the 2900 block of Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, Georgia, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Preliminary findings reveal the deceased is a white female, 30-45 years old, with brown hair. Detectives estimate the woman had been deceased three to five days.
The sheriff said the body did not have noticeable signs of trauma, but stated that the body would be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
The woman’s body had two distinct tattoos that will be released should identification not be made in a timely manner.
Detectives are checking all area law enforcement agencies for missing person reports.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Zach Simpson at 706-639-0871 or 706-375-7810.