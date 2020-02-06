La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.