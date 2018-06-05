The 2018 District 1 tournaments for Georgia Dizzy Dean Baseball will get going this Friday night in four different locations in the northwest Georgia area.
The 6-year-old tournament will take place at the LFO Recreation Association fields in Fort Oglethorpe and will feature seven teams from the two-county area. Games will begin Friday night at 6 p.m., will start up again on Saturday at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the weekend. The championship game is slated for Monday night at 6 p.m.
Teams from Boynton, LFO, Rossville, Ridgeland, Ringgold and Chickamauga will be among those looking for district titles.
LaFayette and Boynton will be the only two teams from the Catoosa/Walker area taking part in the 9-year-old tournament, which is being held in LaFayette. Those two teams will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday in the tournament opener. The championship game is also slated for Monday night at 6 p.m.
Rock Spring will play host to the 11-year-old tournament. Chickamauga and LFO will battle on Friday night at 6 p.m., while LaFayette's first game will be at noon on Saturday. The championship game for that tournament is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Rossville City Park is also slated to host the 14-year-old tournament this weekend, but brackets had not been posted as of press time.
There will be five more District 1 tournaments starting on Friday, June 15. The 5-year-old tournament will be held at the LFO Recreation fields. The 7-year-old tournament will be in Chickamauga, while the 8-year-olds will be in Boynton. Trion will host the 10-year-olds and Dade County will play host to the 12-year-old tournament.
Some of the Georgia State Dizzy Dean tournaments will begin on June 22, while the rest will get started on June 29. Brackets can be found online at dizzydeanga.org.