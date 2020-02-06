Conservative Republican John Barge announced his candidacy on Feb. 6 for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Barge was also a Georgia gubernatorial candidate in the 2014 election, placing third in the Republican primary.
Barge describes himself as 100% pro-Trump and said his campaign will focus on his commitment to work with the president to drain the liberal swamp, secure the border, create high-paying jobs and defend rural communities and way of life. He is pro-life, pro-family and pro-Second Amendment and will protect conservative values for Northwest Georgia.
He has lived in Floyd County for more than 30 years. His roots date back in Georgia to the late 1700s.
His great-great-great-great-grandfather, Lewis Barge, was the second signer of the Liberty Point Resolves, which preceded the Declaration of Independence by one year.
He grew up in a large family with an alcoholic, abusive father, who passed away while Barge was in his teens. Barge became an entrepreneur at age 9, starting his own grass-cutting business so he could help pay his own way.
He earned academic and journalism scholarships to Berry College and became the first generation of his family to graduate college. Barge graduated from Berry College in Rome with a bachelor's degree and from the University of West Georgia with both master's and specialist’s degrees. He went on to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
During his 30-year career in Georgia’s public education system, he has served as a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal, district curriculum director, district superintendent and as the state director of Career, Technical and Agriculture Education for the Georgia Department of Education.
He served as state superintendent of schools from 2011-2015. His passion for preparing the next generation of Americans to lead and live their best lives in Northwest Georgia has been his life’s work, he said.
He said he has served as a champion of rural schools and fought to make sure local communities, parents and teachers have control over children’s education – not some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. He presented a plan to measure school performance on a broader basis to the U.S. Secretary of Education as a means to exempt Georgia from test-focused federal requirements.
He has been married to his wife, Loraine, a three-time cancer survivor, for 29 years. The couple's daughter and son-in-law are local business owners in Floyd County and have helped establish satellite businesses in Gordon and Chattooga counties. The couple have three grandchildren.