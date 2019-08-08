On Saturday, Aug. 24, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park rangers and living historians will conduct artillery demonstrations at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. These programs are free of charge.
On Sept. 20, 1863, Battery I of the 2nd Illinois Light Artillery sprang into action near the McDonald Farm, the visitor center’s present-day location. Their mission was to cover the retreat of the defeated Union army. At one point, the cannon fired so rapidly that one of the artillerists, an Irish immigrant named Thomas Finnell, refused to load another round because he lost track of whether or not his cannon fired the previous shell.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.