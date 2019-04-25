La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.