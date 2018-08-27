A newly purchased vehicle was recently stolen from the driveway of a Catoosa County home of U.S. 41, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the night of Aug. 7 and the early morning hours of Aug. 8. on Rogers Drive in Ringgold.
The victim told police that when he came outside on the morning of Aug. 8, his recently purchased silver 2015 Toyota Camry was missing from the driveway.
The vehicle still had a Capital One drive-out tag on it, and the victim admitted that the vehicle was left unlocked with the spare key still in the console, reports show.
A neighborhood canvas was conducted, but the vehicle wasn’t located.
The vehicle has an approximate value of $18,000.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.